Ayodhya rape case: DNA of foetus matched with that of co-accused Raju, says report filed in HC

Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) The DNA of the aborted foetus of the Ayodhya rape survivor matched with that of SP leader Moeed Ahmad's employee Raju, a co-accused in the case, according to a report submitted by the Uttar Pradesh government to the Allahabad High Court on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Police had on July 30 arrested bakery owner Ahmad along with Raju from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old girl, who became pregnant and later had an abortion.

The Lucknow bench of the High Court had sought the DNA report of the foetus while hearing a bail plea of Ahmad.

According to the report furnished to the court, the DNA of Ahmad did not match the DNA of the foetus. It was also revealed that the DNA of Ahmad's servant Raju matched with the DNA of the foetus of the victim, lawyers said.

After taking the report on record, the bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia set the next hearing on October 3.

Ahmad has pleaded that he is 71 years old and has been implicated in the present case for political reasons.

Opposing his bail plea, the state counsel said that the case is of a very serious nature and the victim is a minor.

Speaking in the UP Legislative Assembly on the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that the accused belonged to the Samajwadi Party.