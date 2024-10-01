Ayodhya rape case: Opposition leaders slam BJP over SP leader's DNA mismatch with aborted foetus

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party and Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the Ayodhya rape case after a state government report submitted to the high court said that SP leader Moeed Ahmad's DNA did not match that of the aborted foetus.

The UP government, in a report to the Allahabad High Court on Monday, said that the DNA of the aborted foetus matched with that of Ahmad's employee Raju, a co-accused in the case.

Targeting the Yogi Adityanath government, SP MP from Faizabad, Awadhesh Prasad, said if the high court had not demanded the DNA report, the government would not have presented it.

"The government labelled Moeed Khan as the accused, but now, everything is clear. Our leader Akhilesh Yadav had doubts from the beginning about how someone of his age could commit such an act," he said.

Prasad alleged that said that the BJP wants to "defame Muslims".

"Across the country, a message has spread that the government is entirely anti-Muslim, anti-Dalit, and anti-constitution. This message will lead to the BJP's downfall in the 2027 elections," the Faizabad MP said.

Congress state president Ajay Rai also hit out at the BJP for jailing Khan and demolishing his house in bulldozer action in Ayodhya.

"The government is committing atrocities and injustice and we oppose this," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Police had on July 30 arrested bakery owner Ahmad along with Raju from the Pura Kalandar area of Ayodhya district in connection with the rape of a 12-year-old girl, who became pregnant and later had an abortion.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had sought the DNA report of the foetus while hearing a bail plea of Ahmad.

According to the report furnished to the court, the DNA of Ahmad did not match the DNA of the foetus. It was also revealed that the DNA of Ahmad's servant Raju matched with the DNA of the foetus of the victim, lawyers said.

After taking the report on record, the bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia set the next hearing on October 3.

Ahmad has pleaded that he is 71 years old and has been implicated in the present case for political reasons.

Speaking in the UP Legislative Assembly on the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed that the accused belonged to the Samajwadi Party. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY