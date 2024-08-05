Ayodhya rape survivor referred to King George's Medical University for better treatment

Ayodhya: The 12-year-old Ayodhya gangrape survivor has been referred to King George's Medical University in Lucknow for better treatment, an official said on Monday.

She was referred to King George's Medical University as the women's hospital in Ayodhya does not have the facility to provide adequate treatment to her, the district's Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Jain said.

Jain added that he would accompany the girl during her transit to Lucknow.

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have alleged that the prime accused Moid Khan was a member of the Samajwadi Party and part of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's team.