Ayodhya rape survivor stable but under observation in KGMU

Lucknow, Aug 6 (PTI) The health condition of the Ayodhya rape survivor is stable as she continues to remain under treatment at a government hospital here, officials said on Tuesday.

The 12-year-old girl was on Monday admitted to the Queen Mary Hospital -- the obstetrics and gynaecology department of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) here.

"The condition of the girl from Ayodhya is stable. She is receiving treatment under the supervision of specialists. The treatment is progressing in a positive direction," KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said in a brief statement.

She was referred to KGMU as the women's hospital in Ayodhya did not have the facility to provide adequate treatment, district's Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Jain said on Monday.

UP Police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who ran a bakery in Ayodhya district's Bhadarsa Nagar, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor's rape.

Both accused allegedly raped the girl two months ago and also video recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical check-up, police said.

BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have alleged that prime accused Moid Khan was a member of the Samajwadi Party and part of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's team, triggering a political slugfest.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed the BJP government was "using" the Ayodhya incident to defame his party.