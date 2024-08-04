'Ayodhya rape victim's mother being forced to withdraw complaint,' claims BSP leader

Ayodhya: The mother of the Ayodhya gang-rape victim has alleged that some people are asking her to reach a compromise in the case, a Bahujan Samaj Party leader has claimed.

Vishwanath Pal said that the woman made the allegation after a delegation of the party visited her house.

"A delegation of the BSP met the family of the girl in her village on Saturday. The mother of the girl told the delegation that some people were asking her to make a compromise in the case. We assured her that justice will be done and she should not come under pressure or threat of anyone," Pal, the BSP state president, told PTI Videos in Ayodhya.

He said that the delegation also visited the women's hospital where the 12-year-old girl is undergoing treatment and talked to the hospital superintendent regarding her health.

According to police, two men, Moid Khan and Raju Khan, had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical checkup.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged that Moid Khan is a member of the Samajwadi Party and is part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.

On Samajwadi Party's demand of a DNA test in the case, Pal said the victim's testimony is enough. "There is not need of such a test."

He alleged that the administration ignored the victim's complaint for more than two months, and only when the BSP people put pressure on the police, an FIR was registered.

Pal alleged that the accused in the case were also involved in grabbing the land of a pond and a 'mazaar'.

He accused the SP of shielding the culprit, who is said to be "Nagar Adhyaksh" of the party.

"There should be no politics on the issue. They (SP) have not sacked the accused yet. The party is defending him," he said.

Ayodhya police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of the district, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the rape.

The Ayodhya district administration demolished Moid Khan's bakery on Saturday.