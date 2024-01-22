Ayodhya temple event: Rajasthan in festive mood; temples decked up, religious events held

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) The entire Rajasthan was in a festive mood on Monday for the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya with temples and houses decked up with flowers, saffron flags and lights while people exchanged wishes on the occasion.

Religious events were organised across the state with bhajan, kirtan and Ramayan recitation performed in temples in many places. Processions were also taken out at different places, including Jaipur.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached Dehlawas Balaji temple on Shyopur-Pratap Nagar road and Prem Mandir in Pratap Nagar to offer prayers there. He is scheduled to visit Salasar Balaji temple in Churu and Khatu Shyamji temple in Sikar later in the day.

Various Rajasthan ministers and MLAs also visited various temples.

In Jaisalmer, BSF soldiers recited Ramayana at Tanot Mata Temple located on the India-Pakistan border.

On the other hand, people decorated their houses with lights while saffron-coloured flags with the image of Lord Ram and the Ram temple were visible atop houses and shops.

"Flags of all sizes were purchased by people in the last two days. The demand was high and people purchased multiple flags," Sanjay Gupta, a grocery shop owner on Tonk Road said.

The flags were in such high demand that even street vendors were selling flags of different sizes for the last couple of days. Crackers and sky lanterns were also purchased by people to celebrate the day like Diwali.

At Albert Hall in Jaipur, a 35-feet-high tableau of Ram temple has been built by artisans from Bengal. Ramotsav programme will be organised at the Albert Hall on Monday evening to mark the consecration ceremony.

CM Sharma and his deputy Premchand Bairwa have been invited to the programme. PTI SDA NSD NSD