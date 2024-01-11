Ayodhya temple invite : Congress will continue to be judged 'anti-Hindu' - Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday said that the Congress was given an opportunity to "reduce its sin", but with the party declining the invitation to the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple history will continue to judge it as "anti-Hindu".

Advertisment

The Congress has all along fought against the Hindu community and did not deserve the invitation for its views on the Ram temple since the beginning, he said.

''This tradition (opposing the Hindu community) was started by Pandit (Jawaharlal) Nehru when he boycotted the Somnath Temple function in (May 1951). The same tradition is continuing with the present generation of the Congress ... What Pandit Nehru did with the Somnath Temple, the Congress leadership is doing with the Ram Temple.

"'Congress will continue to be considered an anti-Hindu party for years and decades to come. I feel pity and sad for them as one does not have to be anti-Muslim to respect the Hindu civilisation,'' Sarma, a prominent leader of the BJP in the north east, said at a press conference here.

Advertisment

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad "knowingly or unknowingly" gave an opportunity to the Congress for the "reparation of some of its sins" against the Hindu community by extending to its leadership the invitation to the consecration ceremony.

"The Congress got a golden opportunity to atone for its sins - both against the Hindu community and civilisation. But by not accepting the invitation, it has missed the bus again,'' Sarma, a prominent BJP leader of the Northeast, said.

Sarma claimed that the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav (consecration) of the temple on January 22 will be an "important civilisational landmark" for the country, ''We do not want to celebrate this historic event in a manner that may disturb people belonging to other communities ... In Assam we want to celebrate it along with our Muslim and Christian brethren. We do not want to symbolise that day with negativity. We will celebrate on January 22 with a lot of positivity in mind,'' he said. By accepting this invitation, the Congress could have symbolically offered an apology to the Hindu samaj, he posted on 'X'.

Advertisment

"@VHPDigital (Vishva Hindu Parishad) had given the Congress party a golden opportunity to reduce its sin by extending their leadership an invitation to attend the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Mahotsava .... Although, in my humble view, they did not deserve such an invitation at the first place for their views against the Ram Mandir from the very beginning," he wrote.

Along with the post, Sarma shared the statement issued by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh declining the invitation extended to party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikaarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury.

Ramesh had said that Lord Ram is worshipped by millions, but religion is a personal matter.

"The RSS/BJP have long made a political project of the temple in Ayodhya. The inauguration of the incomplete Temple by the leaders of BJP and the RSS have been obviously brought forward for electoral gains," the Congress leader said.

Abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgement and honoring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, the three Congress leaders have "respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event," Ramesh added. PTI DG KK DG KK