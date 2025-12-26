Ayodhya today witnessing new chapter of social upliftment: UP Governor

Lucknow, Dec 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday said Lord Rama's sacred birthplace Ayodhya, which is a confluence of cultural consciousness, spiritual energy and public welfare, is today witnessing a new and inspiring chapter of social upliftment.

Patel formally inaugurated the 104th branch of Shri Ganapati Sachchidananda Ashram in Ayodhya district by offering oblations in the yagna and offered prayers to the idols of Ram Darbar seated on the stage, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The governor said on the occasion that this spiritual and social centre, established by Swami Shri Ganapati Sachchidananda Swamiji, is based on the divine principles of Lord Dattatreya and is a powerful centre for spiritual practice as well as human service, compassion, empathy and social responsibility.

She said the establishment of this unit on the sacred land of Ayodhya is not only historic and inspiring but also a significant effort to strengthen the Indian Sanatan tradition, the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and cultural heritage.

The governor informed that many far-reaching, transformative and impactful works related to public welfare have been completed in Ayodhya district through the initiatives of the Raj Bhavan, the direct benefit of which is reaching the last person in society.

Patel also said that keeping the empowerment of women and children at the centre, approximately 2,400 Anganwadi kits have been distributed in Ayodhya district through the initiative of the Raj Bhavan, as a result of which all the Anganwadi centres in the district have been fully equipped.

She said there was not a single Anganwadi centre previously in the Ayodhya Dham area, but by transforming this social void into an opportunity, 70 newly created Anganwadi centres have been established in Ayodhya Dham on her initiative.

The UP governor said children from the Raj Bhavan Primary School and children who were previously engaged in begging were taken on an educational and cultural tour of Ayodhya. These children, after only a month of short-term training, participated in the state's Republic Day parade and secured first place in the band competition across the entire state, proving that talent is not dependent on circumstances; it only needs opportunity and encouragement.

She said that recently, a sports competition was organised at the Raj Bhavan for 500 children who were previously engaged in begging but are now pursuing education. Their active participation in the traditional sports festival held at the Raj Bhavan is proof that when children are given opportunities and encouragement, the direction of their lives changes positively. PTI NAV KSS KSS