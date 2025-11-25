Ayodhya: Ayodhya was soaked in devotional splendour on Tuesday as a grand flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple concluded in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, marking the formal completion of the shrine's construction.

The auspicious occasion, held on Vivah Panchami, saw the temple town turn into a vast cultural arena as more than 500 artistes from across Uttar Pradesh infused the city with music, dance and traditional performances under a cultural programme organised by the state's culture department.

Thousands of devotees streamed into Ayodhya earlier in the morning, chanting "Jai Shri Ram", as anticipation built for the ceremonial hoisting of the saffron flag -- the Dhwaj Arohan -- atop the temple's shikhar.

The rituals culminated with Modi raising the right-angled triangular flag, 10 feet high and 20 feet long, adorned with the Sun symbol, "Om" and the Kovidara tree.

What followed was a resplendent display of Uttar Pradesh's folk traditions, with stages set up from the Maharshi Valmiki Airport to Ram ki Paidi reverberating with the sound of classical instruments, folk dances and devotional music.

More than 500 artistes participated in the event on Monday and Tuesday, presenting the Brij, Awadhi, Bundelkhandi, Purvanchali and Terai folk art forms.

The performances included the Mayur dance from Mathura, Rai from Jhansi, the Faruwahi, Badhawa and Karwaha dances from Ayodhya, Avadhi songs from Lucknow, Karma and Barhasinga from Sonbhadra, Dhedhiya from Prayagraj, Dhobiya from Azamgarh and the Vantangiya dance from Gorakhpur. Each troupe comprised around 15 performers.

Musicians from Lucknow's Bhatkhande Culture University mesmerised the audience with shehnai, sarangi, pakhawaj, flute, sarod and sitar renditions. Sufi singing, bhajan performances and Brij folk vocals -- each group featuring seven to 12 artistes -- also drew large crowds.

The performers hailed from Unnao, Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj and other districts.

A classical dance segment featuring Kathak, along with various folk styles, added further vibrancy to the cultural evening, showcasing the state's diverse and rich artistic heritage.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the celebrations embodied Uttar Pradesh's unity in diversity. "On Vivah Panchami, the Dhwaj Arohan at the Ram temple is a symbol of our Sanatan faith, cultural traditions and national identity," he said.

"Artistes from different regions recreated the aura of the Treta Yuga. Their performances are a testament to the enduring strength of our heritage," he added.

Earlier in the day, visiting seers and pilgrims spoke of the emotional significance of witnessing the flag-hoisting ceremony, calling it a "moment realised after centuries".

Swami Narottamanand Giri of Rae Bareli said it was "a day of immense fortune". Ninety-five-year-old seer Devendranand Giri told PTI Videos that he had never imagined that he would see the temple completed in his lifetime.

Modi said the "wounds and pain of centuries are healing" as India marks the formal completion of the Ram temple here.

Addressing a gathering after hoisting the flag, the prime minister said the moment symbolised a cultural resurgence for the country.

Bhagwat described the saffron flag as a symbol of dharma that guides harmony "from individual life to family life and the entire creation".

Adityanath said the ceremony marked "the beginning of a new era", adding that the temple represented the faith and pride of 140 crore Indians.

All throughout, Ayodhya remained under a tight security blanket, with 6,970 personnel, including ATS commandos, NSG snipers and specialised surveillance teams, deployed across the temple town. Anti-drone systems, bomb squads, fire units and VVIP protection teams were stationed at strategic points.

Inside the temple, priests carried out the concluding rituals of a four-day yagya, with scholars from Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh participating.

Modi also offered prayers at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, Ram Lalla Garbh Grah, Saptmandir, Sheshavatar Mandir and Mata Annapurna temple.

The temple's outer walls feature 87 stone-carved depictions from the Valmiki Ramayana, while the enclosure walls display 79 bronze-cast scenes from Indian culture.

The Prime Minister's Office earlier noted that the date coincided with the Abhijit Muhurat of Vivah Panchami -- marking the divine union of Shri Ram and Mata Sita -- and the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who meditated in Ayodhya in the 17th century.

With crowds swelling through the day, officials said public darshan would resume after the scheduled ceremonies.

The culture department said performances across the city -- from the Shankh chauraha and Sultanpur road intersection to Lata Chowk and Ram ki Paidi -- continued to draw large audiences throughout the day, transforming Ayodhya into a vibrant hub of spiritual and cultural expression.

"Through these celebrations, Ayodhya is presenting its ancient traditions, folk arts and religious heritage to the world," Singh said, adding that the festivities echoed the prime minister's vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".