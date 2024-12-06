Ayodhya turns into virtual fortress on 32nd anniversary of Babri demolition

Ayodhya, Dec 6 (PTI) The holy city of Ayodhya was turned into a virtual fortress on the 32nd anniversary of the Babri mosque demolition on Friday with police deploying drones for surveillance, patrolling the Saryu River in boats, and conducting multiple flag marches.

Advertisment

This year's anniversary was particularly significant as it was first after the consecration of the Ram temple earlier this year.

To ensure that the day passes off without any untoward incident, especially in the wake of pro-Khalistan leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun allegedly issuing a threat to attack the temple, the local administration significantly bolstered security measures at every entry checkpoint in the city.

Police personnel were stationed at various locations to check the vehicles entering the town, although access to the Ram temple vicinity remained restricted throughout the day.

Advertisment

A local intelligence officer said, "We have been asked to monitor the railway station, dharamshalas, and hotels. The security forces are also cautious, considering the threat posed by Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun." In a purported video, Pannun, the founder of the banned outfit ‘Sikhs for Justice’ warned of potential bloodshed at the Ram Temple last month.

Superintendent of Police (Security) Balachari Dubey said, "ATS commandos, PAC, and CRPF personnel conducted flag marches on the streets to ensure no issues would arise. We have been checking vehicles and suspicious individuals to ensure the safety of pilgrims and maintain overall security." The Babri mosque was demolished by 'Kar Sevaks' on December 6, 1992, triggering a deep divide between the two communities, with the Muslims observing it as Yaum-e-Gham and the Hindus calling it Shaurya Diwas.

However, after the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict favouring the Ram Lalla idol, both sides have ceased these observances.

Advertisment

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, told PTI Videos, "The demolition of the disputed structure led to the celebration of Shaurya Diwas by Hindus and Yaum-e-Gham by Muslims. However, after the court's decision in favour of Ram Lalla, both sides respected the verdict and stopped the celebrations. Now, neither the Hindu community celebrates Shaurya Diwas, nor do Muslims observe Yaum-e-Gham." Iqbal Ansari, a supporter of the Babri side, expressed a similar sentiment, and told PTI Videos, "In Ayodhya, there is no longer any debate or dispute between Hindus and Muslims. There is peace now, and all religions, including Hinduism and Islam, are revered here." "The temple has been built, and people are offering prayers. Those who used to create division have now stopped, and we hope for brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims," Ansari added.

Sharad Sharma, provincial media in charge of Vishva Hindu Parishad, said in light of the court's decision, Shaurya Diwas was no longer needed on December 6.

"Now we have integrated Shaurya Diwas with the annual festival of Lord Ram. The celebration will take place on the Pratishtha Dwitiya of Paush, where we will incorporate Shaurya Diwas," Sharma said.

Advertisment

Balachari Dubey, the security officer for the Ram Mandir premises, said routine security checks were being carried out.

"We are conducting surprise checks with Uttar Pradesh Police, SF, ATS commandos, and CRPF jawans. This type of checking is done daily for security purposes. We remain vigilant, ensuring devotees are not inconvenienced," the officer said. PTI COR KIS RHL