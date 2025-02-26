Ayodhya witnesses massive influx of devotees on Maha Shivratri

Ayodhya: The holy city of Ayodhya witnessed a massive influx of devotees on Maha Shivratri as thousands gathered to offer prayers at Shiva temples across the city, chanting "Har Har Mahadev" in devotion.

Devotees celebrate the wedding of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati on Maha Shivratri.

The temple town in Uttar Pradesh was adorned for the occasion, with major Shiva temples illuminated and decorated for the festival.

A surge of devotees from nearby districts descended on Ayodhya to perform the sacred 'Jalabhishek', offering water and milk to Lord Shiva. Officials estimated that around 1.5 million devotees had reached Ayodhya by Tuesday, with the crowds swelling further on Wednesday.

At the ancient Nageshwar Nath Temple located at Ram Ki Paidi, the doors opened in the early hours to accommodate the throngs of worshippers. Temple administrator Sabhapati Tiwari said Lord Shiva was grandly adorned on Tuesday and rituals were completed ahead of the main celebration.

"On Wednesday night, a grand procession will take place from the temple, followed by the ceremonial wedding of Lord Shiva, which will be celebrated with great pomp," Tiwari told the news agency.

After offering prayers at the Shiva temples, many devotees proceeded to the Ram Temple for 'darshan'. The temple opened at 5 am and will remain accessible to worshippers until midnight.

With the rising number of visitors at both the Nageshwar Nath Temple and Ram Janmabhoomi, authorities have taken measures to regulate crowd movement.

Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Tiwari said discussions with temple management resulted in a decision to hold the Shiva procession late at night when footfall on Rampath is lower. Additionally, the return route of the procession has been shortened to ease congestion.

Since the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple here on January 22, 2024, Ayodhya has witnessed a major surge in visitors. Also, high footfall has been recorded since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh in nearby Prayagraj district on January 13.

Addressing the Legislative Council during the state's Budget Session on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that while 1.4 crore pilgrims visit Mecca annually for Haj and 80 lakh visit Vatican City in a year, Ayodhya alone welcomed 16 crore devotees "in just 52 days".