Ayodhya's Muslim community continues Ramlila tradition since 1963

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A remarkable example of inter-faith brotherhood exists in the temple town of Ayodhya, where Muslims have been actively participating in Ramlila, a traditional Hindu celebration, for over six decades.

In the predominantly Muslim locality of Mumtaz Nagar, residents have been organising the Ramlila under the banner of the Ramleela Ramayana Samiti since 1963. The committee was established specifically to promote communal harmony.

The 10-day Ramlila features Muslim artists portraying various characters from the Ramayana epic. The production is entirely funded and directed by Muslims.

Maulana Liyaqat Ali, a local cleric, said, "The Ramlila is a testament to the community's belief in brotherhood, especially in the face of recent religious targeting." Mahboob, a young vegetable seller, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of preserving the Ramlila tradition amidst, what he said, politically motivated attempts to sow discord.

The Ramlila committee is currently led by Dr Majid Ali, whose late father, Dr Wajid Ali, was the founding president.

"The initiative was started in 1965 to ensure celebrations during Hindu festivals in the Muslim-dominated village," Ali said.

The committee's enduring commitment to Ramlila serves as a powerful symbol of communal harmony, he added.