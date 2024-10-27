Ayodhya's Ram temple gears up for its first Diwali; 28 lakh diyas to be lit along Saryu

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) The Yogi Adityanath government is all set to host its eighth Deepotsav in Ayodhya this year, with grand and "environmentally conscious" preparations underway for the first Diwali at the newly built Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

The Uttar Pradesh government said it aims to create a new world record this Diwali by lighting 28 lakh lamps along the banks of the Saryu river, while special eco-friendly lamps will illuminate the Ram temple. These lamps are designed to prevent stains and soot from affecting the temple's structure and will remain lit for extended periods.

Environmental protection is also a key focus for this Deepotsav, the government said in a statement.

Special wax lamps will be used to minimise carbon emissions and protect the temple from soot damage, it said.

The Ram temple complex, which will be adorned by special floral decoration, has been divided into various sections for decoration, with each section assigned specific responsibilities, the statement said.

The overall supervision of lighting, entrance arch decorations, and thorough cleaning have been entrusted to Ashu Shukla, a retired IG from the Bihar cadre.

The temple trust aims to make Ayodhya not just a centre of religion and faith this Diwali, but also a symbol of cleanliness and environmental consciousness, the release said.

To ensure that the Deepotsav grandeur leaves a lasting impression, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has decided to keep the temple open for 'Bhavan Darshan' from October 29 to November 1 until midnight, it said.

Visitors can see the temple from Gate No 4B (luggage scanner point) to marvel at its grand decorations. This festival of lights will convey a message of faith, environmental stewardship, and beauty, making Ayodhya's Deepawali a truly global spectacle, the statement added.

Meanwhile, as the preparations for Deepotsav 2024 near completion, Professor Pratibha Goyal, Vice Chancellor of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, has mobilised a large team for the event, the government said.

Over 30,000 volunteers are decorating 55 ghats along the Saryu river with 28 lakh diyas under the guidance of more than 2,000 supervisors, coordinators, ghat in-charges, and other members, it added.

Sant Sharan Mishra, the nodal officer for the Deepotsav celebrations, said 30,000 volunteers from 14 colleges, 37 inter-colleges, and 40 NGOs are involved in the preparations.

A spectacular Swastik symbol is being created with 80,000 diyas at ghat number 10 of Ram Ki Paidi, involving more than 150 dedicated volunteers. This grand display will be a major highlight of the celebration, the release said.

To achieve a world record, volunteers from the university and other institutions have joined the efforts at Ram Ki Paidi on the second day, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" as they work. Wearing T-shirts, ID cards, and caps with QR codes, they have arranged diyas in 16 x16 grids, each containing 256 diyas, as part of the elaborate decoration.

On October 30, Chhoti Diwali, a new world record will be set by lighting 28 lakh diyas in the evening. Ghat in-charges and coordinators regularly are guiding the volunteers, who carefully arrange the diyas on the ghats after taking them out of cardboard boxes.

To support the volunteers, arrangements for clean drinking water have been made at the ghats. In addition, food is being provided at the Bhajan Sandhya venue.

Dinesh Kumar Maurya, Deputy Registrar of the university, has deployed a large team to ensure the ghats remain clean, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation.

Each diya will be filled with 30 ml of mustard oil, with meticulous supervision during the process. The arrangement of diyas will be completed by October 28, followed by counting on October 29, the release said.

An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, a landmark event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India. PTI NAV RPA