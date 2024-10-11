Ayudha Pooja celebrated with religious fervour in TN

Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) Ayudha Pooja was celebrated in Tamil Nadu with religious fervour and gaiety on Friday, the ninth day of 'Navaratri' celebrations.

In their homes, people performed poojas, which also marked veneration of tools or things, including vehicles and personal computers, that are related to their profession. Students placed books before deities during poojas.

Special prayers and poojas were held in various temples where people gathered in large numbers. Educational institutions and companies also celebrated the festival across the state.

In his greetings, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said, "On the auspicious Ayudha Poojai and Saraswathi Poojai, heartfelt greetings to all. May Goddess Saraswathi illuminate our path with her virtuosity and profound wisdom, dispelling the darkness of ignorance and bestowing prosperity and joy to us." He further said: "May this Ayudha Pooja bring us greater creativity and skills to shape a world of innovation and resilience, and together as a Kutumbam (family), we forge an inclusive and fully developed India by 2047." Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami also extended his greetings to the people. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and actor Vijay greeted the people on the occasion. Recently, Vijay was targeted by the Right wing allegedly for 'not extending wishes' for the Vinayaga Chaturthi festival. PTI VIJ VGN