Ayurveda Aahar offers time-tested dietary solution for holistic health: Ayush Secretary

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Union Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha on Thursday emphasised integrating Ayurveda into mainstream nutrition and wellness, stating it has the potential to transform the global food landscape by offering sustainable and preventive health solutions.

Ayurveda Aahar offers scientifically backed, time-tested dietary solutions that promote holistic health, said Kotecha after visiting the Ayush Pavilion on the opening day of World Food India 2024.

The Ministry of Ayush showcased the significant role of Ayurveda and different traditional medicine systems of India in modern nutrition and wellness through the Ayush Pavilion at the World Food India 2024 event, organised at Pragati Maidan from September 19 to September 22.

The Ayush Ministry's pavilion showcased Ayurveda Aahar, a concept that blends traditional wisdom with contemporary food solutions and is attracting global attention.

The event graced by senior dignitaries and attended by stakeholders from around the world, emphasized India's rich tradition of Ayurveda-inspired food practices and their relevance to current global health challenges.

Key Highlights of the Ayush Pavilion included a special exhibit focused on Ayurvedic dietary products addressing lifestyle disorders like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. The exhibit demonstrated how Ayurvedic ingredients can be incorporated into everyday meals to enhance overall health and well-being.

Additionally, the pavilion hosted live demonstrations and consultations with Ayurvedic nutrition experts, offering personalized dietary advice based on individual body types (Prakriti) according to Ayurveda. Moreover, representatives from both the public and private sectors engaged in discussions on partnerships to further Ayurveda Aahar research and product development.

Yoga is also making its presence felt in the form of live demonstrations and Yoga therapy.

The secretary also mentioned the Ministry's upcoming plans to develop standardized guidelines for Ayurvedic foods and work closely with international regulatory bodies to bring Ayurveda Aahar to global markets.

He said, "Ayurveda has the potential to transform the global food landscape by offering sustainable and preventive health solutions. We are committed to promoting research and innovation in this field."