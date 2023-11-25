Ayurveda-based beauty products popular among shoppers at International Trade Fair

New Delhi: Cosmetics based on Ayurvedic formulations have been drawing the attention of visitors to the India International Trade Fair, giving a boost to indigenous alternative nature-based products.

At the exhibition hall number 12 in Pragati Maidan, a special display has been organised to showcase the new breed of beauty products that also serve as natural healers.

Charcoal facewash is among the most sought-after items with exhibitors it to be effective against the ill effects of Delhi’s smog-laced toxic air. Facewash made from papaya, multani mitti (Fullers Earth), kadiya, soaps made from medicinal plants, and toothpaste with ayurvedic ingredients are attracting shoppers' interest.

One of the exhibitors, AIMIL Ayouthveda, has displayed a range of personal care products that are free from harsh chemicals such as parabens, silicones, sulfates and petroleum products.

''The new range of Ayurveda-based cosmetics have twin benefits. On the one hand, these products enhance beauty without compromising with health. On the other hand, the wellbeing of consumers is ensured as the products act as natural supplements and curb the progression of skin illness, if any,'" said Dr Sanchit Sharma, the founder and director of Ayouthveda.

''Researchers have conducted in-depth studies as a result of which these products have a unique integration of herbs and beauty ingredients,'' Sharma said.