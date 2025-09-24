Ayurveda clinic opened within UPSC premises to cater to healthcare needs of employees

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) An ayurveda clinic has been opened within the UPSC premises here to cater to the healthcare needs of employees, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav along with Ajay Kumar, chairman, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), inaugurated the clinic.

"The clinic has been established by the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) and is designed to cater to the healthcare needs of UPSC employees," said the statement issued by the Commission.

This initiative is on the lines of similar Ayush facilities at prestigious institutions such as the Supreme Court of India, IIT Delhi, and Safdarjung Hospital among other places.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar underlined that the new ayurveda dispensary at the UPSC marks an important step towards promoting the health and wellness of officers, staff, and retired employees, while also spreading awareness on preventive care and holistic living.

Supported by the Ministry of Ayush, the initiative complements existing wellness measures such as yoga and stress management workshops, and reflects how traditional systems of medicine can be seamlessly integrated into modern institutional settings, the statement said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Jadhav highlighted that the ayurveda clinic at UPSC marks an important step in advancing the government’s vision of integrating traditional systems of medicine with modern healthcare.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayurveda has witnessed an unprecedented revival with initiatives such as the establishment of WHO’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine, Ayurveda units in health centres across the country, and the promotion of “Ayush Aahar” for preventive healthcare.

Jadhav expressed confidence that the new facility, managed by the All India Institute of Ayurveda, will not only benefit UPSC officers, staff and their families but also serve as a model for promoting holistic wellness and healthy lifestyle practices in other institutions, the statement said. PTI AKV NB