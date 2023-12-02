Ayurveda doctor found dead in Kodagu

Mysuru (K'taka), Dec 2 (PTI) An Ayurveda doctor was found dead in a car near Kushalnagar in Kodagu district on Friday, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Dr Sathish (40). They suspected that he died after consuming poison.

However, a detailed investigation was underway to ascertain the actual cause of the death.

Dr Sathish was reportedly in touch with those involved in a large-scale female foeticide racket, which the Bengaluru Police busted recently.

Meanwhile, a woman working in a clinic which is in the middle of the controversy was arrested, according to police sources.

With this arrest, the number of people arrested in this case has gone up to 10 people including two doctors.

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda had said this racket was involved in 900 female foeticides.

The gang had set up a lab in a jaggery factory in the middle of a field in a remote village in Mandya.

The agents of the gang used to approach pregnant women and ask them whether they wished to undergo sex determination test of the foetus.

"The gang would charge somewhere between Rs 20,000 to 25,000 to carry out the test and remove the foetus with the consent of the patient if it was female," a police officer said. PTI GMS SS