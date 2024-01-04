Ayurveda doctor shot dead in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A 35-year-old Ayurveda doctor was shot dead here by three bike-borne men on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place around 2.30 am in the Jalalpur area here when the accused entered the house of Dr Tilakdhari Singh Patel, located in the same building as his clinic, and shot him dead, Superintendent of Police (City) Brijesh Kumar Gautam said.

According to the locals, Patel used to keep the door of his residence open in the night to facilitate the patients to reach him in case of emergency.

The doctor, a BAMS degree holder, was running his clinic 'Sai Chikitsalaya' for the last eight years in a rented accommodation, the police said.

The SP said the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, adding that body has been sent for post-mortem.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused who went absconding after the incident, he added. PTI COR SAB RPA