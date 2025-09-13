Ayurveda gaining attention for holistic approach to emotional well-being, say experts

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Emotional health is inseparable from physical well-being, and if one gets disturbed, the other is directly affected, experts have said, underlining that ayurveda is gaining attention in modern wellness circles for its holistic approach to balancing emotions.

Aryurveda, the Indian traditional system of healing, refers to well-being as a state when the mind, body, and soul are in harmony. This balance is influenced by 'Vata,' 'Pitta' and 'Kapha', and mental qualities, including 'Satva', 'Raja' and 'Tama', experts said.

Understanding one's personal constitution offers guidance on how to maintain emotional and physical balance, they underlined.

"Emotions such as anxiety, irritability, and sadness are not just mental states but symptoms of deeper imbalances in the body’s energy. By identifying whether 'vata', 'pitta', or 'kapha' is disturbed, we can suggest lifestyle adjustments, dietary changes, and breathing practices that bring stability and calmness," said Dr Puneet Dhawan, the founder and director of Karma Ayurveda.

'Vata' imbalances may result in anxiety and restlessness, while excess 'Pitta' can lead to irritability and anger. 'Kapha'-related disturbances often cause lethargy and sadness.

Tailored practices like managing diet and lifestyle, considering one's temperament and the solar system can help restore balance and emotional clarity, explained Dr R P Parasher, the National President of All India Doctors Association of Indian System of Medicine.

"Ayurveda's emphasis on daily routines and foods in accordance with the basic principles of Ayurveda like 'Dincharya' (as per different times of the day based on earth's movement on it's axis during 24 hours) and 'Ritucharya' (as per different seasons based on earth's movement around the sun during the year) and mindful living offers practical tools for anyone seeking emotional resilience. These methods complement modern therapies and support long-term wellness." Ayurveda also recommends enhancing 'sattva' -- mental clarity and peace -- while reducing 'rajas' (overactivity) and 'tamas' (inertia), which are linked to stress and low mood. Techniques like yoga, meditation, and self-massage therapies are widely used to strengthen this balance.

Dr Himanshu S Tiwari, president (Technical) at Karma Ayurveda highlighted the growing relevance of Ayurveda. "In a world of constant stimulation, simple practices like controlled breathing, proper sleep, and mindful eating, inculcating the ayurveda diet and lifestyle, are powerful tools. They not only improve emotional health but also enhance physical immunity and overall vitality," he said.

Dr Parasher said that with mental health concerns rising globally, ayurveda offers a time-tested framework that connects emotional and physical well-being in a meaningful way.

"Actually, our body performs all its functions as per the instructions received from the brain. Secretions of hormones, chemicals and enzymes change according to our thinking.

"If our thinking is positive with a firm determination to achieve the desired goals, our mind will signal the brain, endocrine system and other body systems to secrete the hormones of positivity like serotonin, oxytocin, as well as digestive enzymes in the gut in abundance," he explained.

It will lead to good physical and mental health with contentment and happiness, Dr Parasher said, adding that "if our thinking is negative, it will impact our wellbeing adversely".

Experts recommended consulting trained Ayurveda practitioners for personalised guidance, while adopting small, mindful changes that support lasting balance in everyday life.