Ayurveda institute in Jaipur to host event on connecting 'Aahara' with modern nutrition

Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) The National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur will host a programme on connecting Ayurveda's dietary principles with modern nutritional science here from August 25-30, officials said.

The six-day event is themed: "Exploring Ayurveda Aahara: Scientific Insights into Traditional Dietary Practices".

Sessions of the programme will include evidence-based insights, research possibilities, and practical approaches to integrating Aahara into contemporary healthcare, officials added.

"This first-of-its-kind Continuing Medical Education (CME) at NIA is a milestone in Ayurveda education. It will not only enrich academic knowledge but also empower professionals to integrate dietary concepts of Ayurveda into today's healthcare practices," an official statement said.

The programme is expected to foster inter-disciplinary dialogue, strengthen research and enhance Ayurveda's role in global health promotion, it said.