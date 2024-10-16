Ayurveda provides cost-effective, nutritious solutions to combat malnutrition: Ayush Minister

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Wednesday that Ayurveda provides cost-effective, sustainable and nutritious dietary solutions to combat the malnutrition crisis that affects many parts of the world.

The minister said Ayurveda's approach to food "goes beyond mere sustenance" and it aims to "nourish the body, bring peace to the mind, and satisfy the soul".

In a statement, the Ayush Ministry said it is making all efforts in promoting a healthier, disease-free and sustainable world through the power of 'Ayurveda Aahar (diet)' on the occasion of 'World Food Day'.

'Ayurveda Aahar' is defined as food prepared in accordance with the recipes or ingredients or processes as per method described in the authoritative books of Ayurveda, an alternative system of medicine.

"On October 16, as the world marks World Food Day with the theme 'Right to Food for a Better Life and Future', the Ministry of Ayush is dedicated to supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal-2 (SDG-2), aiming to eradicate hunger and enhance food security," the statement said.

Jadhav said, "...let's remember that Ayurveda's approach to food goes beyond mere sustenance - it aims to nourish the body, bring peace to the mind, and satisfy the soul, reconnecting us to our roots and guiding us to live in harmony with nature." "Let us acknowledge the significance of Ayurveda Aahar, which sees food as more than just a source of energy, but as a crucial element in maintaining a balanced body and mind. This day serves as a reminder of how a proper diet can impact not only personal health but also global food security and sustainable development, in alignment with Ayurvedic principles," the minister said.

Ayurveda provides cost-effective, sustainable and nutritious dietary solutions to combat the malnutrition crisis, as well as sustainability of food issue, affecting many regions globally, he said.

According to Ayurvedic principles, food is the best medicine, and people should take the right food in the right manner to have a healthy life, the minister said.

Ayush Ministry Secretary Rajesh Kotecha said, "The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has notified 'Ayurveda Aahar' regulations through a gazette notification in 2021. Following this development, we have observed renewed interest from diverse stakeholder groups, including the industry, in the concept of 'Ayurveda Aahar'." The ministry said the Indian 'thali' has garnered global attention for its significant impact on nutrition and sustainability, as recognized by the WWF Living Planet Report.

This traditional plant-based diet, centred on grains, pulses, lentils, and vegetables, has credited with reducing natural resource usage and greenhouse gas emissions compared to animal-based diets, the statement said.

According to the report, if the world adopts India's consumption patterns, only 0.84 of an earth will be in need by 2050 to sustain global food production, it said.

Elaborating on the strength and potential of the principles of 'Ayurveda Aahar', National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur Professor Anupam Srivastava said the ministry's innovative approach towards 'Ayurveda Aahar' is perfectly aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal-2 (SDG-2) that concerns hunger, food security, nutrition, and sustainability.

Based on it, the ministry has introduced the "Ayush Dietary Advisory for Kuposhan Mukt Bharat" to enhance nutritional outcomes, especially for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, the statement said.