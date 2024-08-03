Ayurveda, yoga experts emphasise importance of diet in yoga

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Ayurveda and yoga experts at a recent event emphasised the importance of a balanced diet and highlighted that proper nutrition plays a pivotal role in maintaining the body's equilibrium and maximizing the effectiveness of yoga asanas.

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) organized a special lecture on the significance of yoga and ahara (diet).

Jaipur's National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) former professor Vaidya Kamlesh Kumar Sharma, who is an expert in ayurvedic medicine, said the food taken by us not only nourishes the 'pancha bhutas' (five elements) but also our conscious-unconscious mind.

"That is why our attitude towards food plays a vital role," Sharma said.

"If yogasanas are to be perfected then first of all 'yama-niyama' (social and personal conduct) should be followed. These also include matters pertaining to diet and its constitution. Only by following these, yoga will be helpful in removing sorrow which eventually leads to happiness," he added.

Sharma discussed important aspects of food in detail.

"If the diet is taken keeping in mind, one's 'dosha' (body constitution), weather and the geographical conditions, then many types of disorders can be avoided," he said.

It is always preferable to choose seasonal food in order to maintain good health, experts said.

In his address, MDNIY Director Dr Kashinath Samagandi thrusting on the importance of 'ahara' said, "According to the Bhagavad Gita, if one focuses on Achaar-Vichaar, Ahaar-Vihar, then we are able to fulfil the goals of yoga through yogic practices like yogasanas, pranayama, yoga nidra." "According to ancient literature, food is a source of energy. However, it is crucial to consume it at the right time and in the appropriate quantity. Eating healthy and nutritious food at the wrong time or in the wrong quantity can be ineffective and may adversely affect the body," he added.

Dr Samagandi further said that ayurvedic and yogic principles suggest that healthy individuals should eat twice daily, similar to performing agnihotra (a type of healing fire) twice a day.

Just as the agnihotra is done in the morning and evening, the digestive fire should be nourished by consuming food twice daily.

"The first meal should be taken in the morning, approximately one and one-quarter prahara after sunrise. If sunrise is at 6:00 a.m., this meal should occur between 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. The second meal or dinner should be eaten in the middle of the fourth prahara of the day, which is about 12 hours and 90 minutes after sunrise, falling between 7:30 and 8:15 p.m. Even if someone opts to have the last mean before sunset it will be a more appropriate time for the second meal of the day," he stated.

The first meal should be substantial, rich and nutritious, akin to a king's feast, while the last meal of the day should be light, easily digestible and half the quantity of the daytime meal, resembling the simplicity of a destitute's fare.

Dr Arpit Kumar Dubey, Assistant Professor, Sanskrit at MDNIY, said, "It is mentioned in Bhagavad Gita about Yuktahara i.e., yoga is accomplished only when the diet is taken in a balanced manner and the goals of the diet are achieved." "If we pay attention to the food habits in terms of what to take, when to take, how much to take and how to take, then the Yoga Sadhana become the Samadhi (the ultimate goal). As has been said in Changogya Upnishad - whatever we consume through our five Gjnanendriyas, the same helps us in the growth of our personality," he added.