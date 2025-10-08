Ayurvedic cough syrups, home remedies are safe and effective for children: Experts

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Amid concerns regarding the quality of cough syrups being administered to children, experts say Ayurvedic remedies are a completely safe and effective alternative.

Dr R P Parasher, the national president of All India Doctors Association of Indian System, on Tuesday said that Ayurvedic cough syrups, herbs and home remedies can be given to children over two years of age without fear.

The remarks amid the recent deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly due to consumption of contaminated cough syrup.

On October 3, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) issued an advisory to all states restricting prescription of cough and cold medications to children aged below two years.

The advisory mentioned that cough syrups are generally not recommended for children aged below five years. For those aged above five years, any administration of the drug should follow careful clinical evaluation with close supervision and strict adherence to appropriate dosing, the shortest effective duration and avoiding multiple drugs combinations, it said.

The advisory also reiterated judicious and rational prescription and dispensation of cough syrups for children.

Dr Parasher said that in case of cough, cold or chills in children aged under six months, their chest should be massaged with slightly warmed ghee or oil.

"Mothers of such children should refrain from consuming foods that are cool in nature and increase 'kapha' and 'dosha' in the body. Children aged above six months could be fed milk boiled with basil, ginger, cloves, black pepper and dates, and then filtered," he said.

This milk will boost their immunity and provide immediate relief from coughs and colds, he said.

Ayurvedic cough syrups are made from herbs such as basil, amaranth, licorice, kakadsingi, bharangi, pushkarmool, baheda, mint, long pepper, black pepper, cinnamon, bay leaf and talispatra. These have no side effects on children, Dr Parasher explained.

Additionally, children can be given Sitopaladi powder and Talishadi powder mixed with honey, or prescribed medicines like Vasavaleha and Agastya Haritaki. All these medicines are completely safe and effective for children, he added.

Dr Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director of All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi, said that minor changes in diet and lifestyle can avert and treat cough and cold.

"Kids suffer from cough and cold at times due to allergic conditions that are common during seasonal changes. Minor changes in diet and lifestyle can avert and also treat cough and cold, especially due to allergies. Hot turmeric milk proves to be quite beneficial in such conditions. Steam inhalation is sufficient in many cases," Prajapati said. PTI PLB RUK RUK