Ayurvedic doctor held for fatally assaulting man during fight at railway station in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) A 25-year-old ayurvedic doctor was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing a man with whom he had a fight at Wadala railway station in Mumbai over the weekend, a police official said.

Advertisment

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) official, the accused was identified as Sohail Alam and he was nabbed from Wadala by the crime branch of the force after it scanned CCTV footage and acted on information related to his whereabouts.

On Sunday last, Alam, an ayurvedic doctor, was waiting at Wadala railway station on the Harbour Line to board a train to Panvel in adjoining Raigad district where he resided, he said.

A commuter waiting at the station came near Alam while boarding the same train, but before they could get inside, a fight erupted between the duo at the platform over some issue. During the quarrel, the ayurvedic doctor assaulted the yet to be identified commuter, who suffered injuries on his head, said the GRP official.

Advertisment

The accused left the station while the victim fell on the ground and was later taken by the police to a hospital where he was declared dead, said the official.

The local police lodged a murder case which was subsequently transferred to the GRP as the incident took place in railway premises.

After scanning CCTV cameras, which captured the assault, the police identified Alam and arrested him.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), and further investigation was underway, the official added. PTI ZA RSY