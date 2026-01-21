Ayurvedic doctor kills uncle, aunt, loots their valuables to clear debts

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Jan 21 (PTI) An Ayurvedic doctor has been arrested for allegedly killing his uncle and aunt by administering a high dose of anesthesia and decamping with their valuables to clear his debts in Bhadravathi town, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

According to the Shivamogga Superintendent of police Nikhil B, the bodies of Chandrappa (78) and Jayamma (75) were found lying in their house at Bhootanagudi Layout in Bhandravathi town on Tuesday.

"We registered the case as a Unnatural Death Report (UDR). In this connection, we have arrested Dr Mallesh, who is Chandrappa’s brother Palakshappa’s son. He is buried under debts," the SP told reporters here.

He said Mallesh had requested Chandrappa to give him Rs 15 lakh, which was rejected.

"After the denial, the accused developed a grudge against Chandrappa. He knew that there is gold in their house," the officer said.

On January 19, Mallesh went to Chandrappa’s house and asked for their medical reports on the pretext of treating their old joint pain, Nikhil said, adding that the doctor convinced them that the injection he would administer them will cure all their disease.

Mallesh gave them a high dose of anesthesia, leading to their death within five minutes, the police officer said, adding that the accused decamped with around 80 grams gold ornaments in the house and sold them to a jeweler. The same day, he cleared most of his debts.

"This was a pre-planned, cold-blooded murder," the SP said.

Nikhil said the medical reports of the victims on the table had surprised the police team when they went to the house where the bodies were lying.

He added that the accused had worked in two hospitals from where he was sacked.

None of the three children of Chandrappa were at home as they stayed separately, he said.

The police grew suspicious about Mallesh after the police came to know that he was the one who was seen last at home. Also, there was no forced entry into the home, Nikhil said. PTI GMS GMS KH