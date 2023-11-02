'Ayush Aahar' products developed by start-ups will be showcased at World Food India exhibition

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Start-ups from across the country will showcase newly developed "Ayush Aahar" products at the World Food India exhibition to be held here on November 3-5, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The Ministry of Ayush will participate as a partner in the event which will showcase more than 30 newly developed Ayush products.

Start-ups from across the country will present their products at the Ministry of Ayush pavilion at Pragati Maidan. A total of 18 start-ups will showcase more than 30 Ayush products at the exhibition, the ministry said in the statement.

At World Food India, a special session on "Ayush Aahar", which seeks to promote a nutritional diet and a healthy living, will also be organised.

The session will discuss the importance of the Ayush diet and its health benefits.

The session will also discuss the efforts to make ayurveda a part of the daily lives of common people across the globe. The efforts to promote innovation in the Ayush sector, consultations with unicorns, and new start-ups entering the Ayush sector will be discussed in detail.

"The Ministry of Ayush is making continuous efforts to promote global sales and marketing of Ayush products. The special session of World Food India will have in-depth discussions on identifying the global market for Ayush products...and strengthening the system of export of Ayush products from India," the statement said.

The ministry has appointed the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy as the nodal agency for the event. PTI PLB SMN