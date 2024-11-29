AYUSH department starts month-long nature testing campaign in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Nov 29 (PTI) The AYUSH department has launched a month-long nature testing (health check-up) campaign in Himachal's Hamirpur district, as a part of its state-wide initiative, officials said.

The campaign, which began on November 25, will continue till December 25, they said.

District AYUSH Officer Brijnandan Sharma, along with other department doctors, started the campaign on Friday by conducting nature testing of of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amarjit Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhagat Singh Thakur.

The DC and SP highlighted the benefits of nature testing, an Ayurvedic diagnostic technique, through which we get to know about the nature of our body.

It helps in taking care of our health in a better way and also adopt a diet that suits our daily routine, they said.

Sharma said that starting nature testing campaign with the highest officials of the district will inspire and motivate common people to do the same. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ