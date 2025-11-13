AYUSH department to launch Panchkarma technician courses in 12 ayurvedic hospitals

Shimla, Nov 13 (PTI) To promote wellness and medical tourism in Himachal Pradesh on the lines of Kerala, the state government has decided to expand training opportunities in traditional healing systems.

The AYUSH department will introduce one-year Panchkarma technician courses in 12 ayurvedic hospitals in the state from the next academic session with an intake of 252 students, officials said on Thursday.

Panchakarma is a treatment based on Ayurvedic principles that cleans the body of toxic materials.

At present, only 36 seats are available for this course in Himachal Pradesh. However, the department will now enhance the intake capacity to 252, they added.

Seats in Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate Ayurvedic College and Hospital, Paprola (Kangra), and the Regional Ayurvedic Hospital, Chhota Shimla, currently offering 18 seats each in the Panchkarma technician course, have been increased to 36 and 24 students, respectively, a government spokesperson said.

In addition, 12 institutions will start offering the course from the upcoming academic session. These include District Ayurvedic Hospitals at Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Solan, Una and Nahan, along with Ayurvedic Hospitals at Nalagarh, Dehra and Rampur, each with an intake of 16 seats.

The government aims to develop a pool of skilled Panchkarma technicians within the state to meet the rising demand for holistic healthcare and to strengthen Himachal Pradesh's position as a wellness and medical tourism hub, the spokesperson added. PTI BPL AMJ AMJ