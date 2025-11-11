AYUSH doctors pursuing post-graduation to get full salary: HP CM

Shimla, Nov 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said doctors pursuing post-graduation under the AYUSH Department will now get their full salary, cancelling a previous 60 per cent pay deduction.

The decision came after the CM chaired a review meeting of the AYUSH Department here, according to an official statement.

He also directed the department to conduct a study of AYUSH health institutions with higher outpatient department (OPD) turnout so that these facilities can be further strengthened.

"Institutions with higher patient inflow will be provided with adequate staff and enhanced amenities to serve people more effectively," he said.

The CM also instructed the department to integrate patient data with HIM Parivar numbers to ensure better tracking and service delivery.

The government is considering the establishment of a new AYUSH College in Nahan, Sukhu said He reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening the Ayurvedic College at Paprola, assuring all possible support, including filling vacant posts at the earliest.

He further directed the department to develop herbal gardens in high-altitude regions such as Spiti Valley, leveraging the region's unique biodiversity.

The chief minister also called for the introduction of yoga classes in Balika Ashrams (Girls' Homes) and Old Age Homes across the state so that residents can benefit from holistic wellness practices. PTI COR ANM ANM AMJ AMJ