AYUSH hospital, critical care unit in Aundh inaugurated by PM through video conferencing

Pune, Feb 25 (PTI) A 30-bed AYUSH hospital and a 100-bed critical care unit in Aundh in Pune were among the several medical facilities inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing from an event held in Rajkot in Gujarat on Sunday.

The Rs 8 crore hospital has been built under the National AYUSH Abhiyan and the facilities include a Yoga room, waiting area etc, officials said.

Ayurvedic, Panchkarma and other AYUSH treatments will be offered free, they added.

The 100-bed critical care unit at the district hospital entails a cost of Rs 40 crore, the officials said.

The function to mark the inauguration of the hospitals was attended by MLA Ashwini Jagtap, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Ramesh Chavan, and Deputy Director of Health Dr Radhakishan Pawar.

At the function held in Rajkot, the PM also dedicated to the nation various development works costing Rs 48,000 crore, including more than 200 health care infrastructure projects costing Rs 11,500 crore in 23 states and Union Territories. PTI COR BNM BNM