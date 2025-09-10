Ayush Komkar murder case: MCOCA invoked against accused grandfather and gang

Pune, Sept 10 (PTI) Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against notorious criminal Bandu Andekar and his gang members after his grandson was shot dead in Pune last week, an official said on Wednesday.

Police arrested gang leader Bandu Andekar (68) and seven others for the "revenge" murder of Ayush Komkar, the maternal grandson of the main accused.

Ayush's father, Ganesh Komkar, is an accused in the murder case of NCP leader and Bandu Andekar's son, Vanraj Andekar.

Vanraj's sister and slain Ayush's aunt, Sanjeevani, too, is an accused in the murder case of Vanraj, who was killed on September 1, 2024, allegedly over a family property dispute, police said.

Police suspect Ayush's killing was allegedly masterminded by Bandu Andekar and other relatives.

Police on Wednesday stated that provisions of MCOCA were invoked against Andekar and other members of the gang after Ayush's murder was executed on September 5.

The Andekar gang has several cases, including murders, attempted murder, extortion, rioting, illegal possession of arms, kidnapping, and damage to public property, pending against them.

"Despite prohibitory actions, the gang remained active and struck terror among citizens. In the present case, a proposal to invoke MCOCA was made to Additional Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Bansode, and accordingly, the proposal was approved. Accordingly, MCOCA has been invoked against Andekar and others in the murder case," according to a statement issued by the police.

The Ayush Komkar murder probe has been transferred to the Pune crime branch.