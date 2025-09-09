Ayush Komkar murder: grandfather Bandu Andekar, five others arrested

Pune, Sep 9 (PTI) Andekar gang leader Bandu Andekar (68) and five others were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the "revenge" murder of Andekar's grandson Ayush Komkar, taking the number of arrests in the case to eight.

The accused were produced before a court here which remanded them in police custody till September 15.

Ayush (18), whose father Ganesh Komkar is an accused in the murder case of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar, was shot dead in Nana Peth area here on the evening of September 5.

"We arrested Bandu Andekar and three others from Mehkar in (Maharashtra's) Buldhana district as they were on the run. Two more accused were arrested in Pune," police commissioner Amitesh Kumar told PTI.

Vanraj's sister and Ayush's aunt Sanjeevani too is an accused in the NCP leader's killing. Vanraj was killed on September 1 last year allegedly due to a family dispute over property, as per the police.

Ayush's killing was allegedly masterminded by Vanraj's father Bandu Andekar and other relatives, they said.

Police had earlier arrested Yash Patil and Amit Patole for their role in the attack on Ayush.

Ganesh Komkar, Sanjeevani and others are in judicial custody in the Vanraj murder case.

Yash Patil and Aman allegedly shot Ayush while Amit Patole, Sujal Mergul supplied the firearms, said additional commissioner of police (crime) Pankaj Deshmukh.

"We have also arrested the Andekar gang leader Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, Tushar Wadekar, Swaraj Wadekar and Vrundavani Nilanjay Wadekar in the case," he added.

"We appeal to people to come forward and register complaints against this gang, if any. Also, we will take action against those who are uploading reels on social media, promoting this gang. There are five more people who are on the run in the case, and we will nab them soon," the senior officer said.

In the application seeking custody of the accused, the police said as many as 13 people plotted the murder, and the weapons used in the incident were yet to be recovered.

The accused have multiple cases registered against them, the police said.

Bandu Andekar's lawyer advocate Prashant Pawar claimed that the Andekar family was being falsely implicated. They were on a tour when the incident took place, he said.