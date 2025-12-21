Ayush Mark launch defining milestone for industry, says homoeopathy firm's CEO Adesh Sharma

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The launch of Ayush Mark, envisioned as a global benchmark for the quality of products and services of the traditional medicine system, is a defining milestone for the sector, the CEO of the first company to receive the Ayush Premium Certificate in Homoeopathy said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the initiative on the concluding day of the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine here on Friday. It reinforces India's resolve to position its ancient systems of medicine -- Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy -- as a trusted, science-backed, and internationally credible healthcare solution.

Reacting to the launch, Adesh Sharma, the CEO of Adven Biotech, said it was a watershed moment for the industry.

"For the first time, the world is being presented with a unified, transparent, and globally benchmarked quality framework for Ayush products. This initiative will not only elevate industry standards but will also instil deep confidence among international regulators, healthcare professionals, and consumers," he said.

Sharma emphasised that the Ayush Premium Mark will act as a powerful catalyst for exports and global positioning of Indian homoeopathy.

Highlighting the broader impact of the initiative, he said it will not only benefit manufacturers but will also uplift the entire ecosystem --farmers, researchers, startups, and exporters.

"It sends a clear message to the world that Indian Ayush products meet the highest international standards, and that India is ready to lead the global wellness economy," Sharma said.

"At Adven Biotech, we are proud to be the first homoeopathic company to receive the Ayush Premium Certificate. This recognition validates years of commitment to quality, scientific rigour, and ethical manufacturing." He also said that the Government of India and the Ministry of Ayush deserve immense appreciation for creating a framework that enables Indian companies to compete with confidence on the global stage.

From the government's perspective, the Ayush Mark is being viewed as a strategic instrument to enhance India's global credibility.

Rajeshwar Tiwari, Senior Representative from the Ministry of Ayush, said, "India is setting new benchmarks in Ayush quality and global credibility. The Ayush Premium Mark will accelerate our journey toward international leadership." "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this initiative reflects India's commitment to transparency, quality assurance, and global collaboration in traditional medicine," he said.

Ministry officials noted that Ayush Mark complements several other reforms, including digital certification platforms, international cooperation agreements, and research-driven validation of traditional therapies.

Together, these initiatives are expected to drive export growth, create employment, and strengthen India's soft power in global healthcare diplomacy, they said.

Industry analysts believe the launch of the Ayush Mark comes at a critical juncture, as global consumers increasingly seek natural, preventive, and holistic healthcare options backed by scientific validation.

With structured quality certification now in place, Indian Ayush products are expected to gain smoother regulatory access and stronger market acceptance in regions such as Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.