Ayush minister hails budget for strengthening holistic healthcare, promoting traditional medicine

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Sunday commended the Budget 2026, describing it as a visionary, inclusive, and forward-looking budget that strongly reinforces the government's commitment to 'Health for All' and 'Viksit Bharat'.

The minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Budget provides a decisive thrust to the health sector through enhanced allocations and progressive policy interventions aimed at strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems across the country.

Welcoming the allocation of Rs 4,408 crore for the Ministry of AYUSH, Jadhav said that the increased outlay will significantly accelerate the integration of AYUSH systems with mainstream healthcare, promote evidence-based research and innovation, and strengthen institutional infrastructure and human resource capacity nationwide.

"The Union Budget 2026 reflects the government's deep and sustained commitment to positioning India as a global hub of wellness and traditional medicine. AYUSH-based interventions have played a crucial role in preventive healthcare, public health resilience and community well-being.

This enhanced allocation will enable us to take the benefits of India's traditional systems of medicine to every household," Jadhav said.

Highlighting key focus areas, the minister noted that the Budget 2026-27 will support the modernisation of AYUSH education and training, expansion and strengthening of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres under the National AYUSH Mission, and scaling up of research, standardisation and quality assurance initiatives.

Jadhav noted that the budget also announced several key initiatives for the AYUSH sector, including establishment of three new All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) to strengthen education, clinical services and research.

It also announced upgradation of AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing laboratories to ensure quality, standardisation and availability of skilled manpower and upgradation of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, Jamnagar, to promote evidence-based research and global outreach in traditional medicine.

He further stated that the budget will also facilitate increased global collaborations and international outreach in Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa, and Homoeopathy, thereby strengthening India's leadership in traditional medicine at the global level.

The minister emphasised that the government's emphasis on holistic health aligns with India's civilisational ethos of 'Swasth Bharat, Sampann Bharat', ensuring that ancient wisdom and modern scientific advancements progress together to build a healthier, more resilient and self-reliant nation.