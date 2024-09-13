Ayush minister plants Amla tree under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Friday appealed to the people across the country to plant medicinal plants in their vicinity as part of the "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam Campaign".

As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', Jadhav planted an 'Amla' plant in the memory of his mother Late Sindhutai Ganpatrao Jadhav at Ayush Bhawan.

He said the campaign launched on World Environment Day, 5th June 2024, has gone global and is aimed at creating awareness for the protection and sustainable development of our environment.

Elaborating on the campaign, the minister said that the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam "campaign is an important step towards environmental conservation.

He appealed to people across the country to plant medicinal plants in their vicinity as part of this campaign and take 'selfies' and share them on social media. This will also provide an opportunity for others to be a part of this campaign.

The National Medicinal Plants Board under the Ministry of Ayush has a major role in this campaign, which has also made public the names of some easily available medicinal plants to encourage the public for this campaign.