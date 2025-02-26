Ayush Ministry confers 'National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Award' to three distinguished practitioners

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Ministry of Ayush conferred the prestigious National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards for the current year on three distinguished practitioners for their exceptional contributions to the field of traditional Indian medicine.

This year’s recipients of the coveted award are Vaidya Tara Chand Sharma, renowned Nadi Vaidya and author; Vaidya Maya Ram Uniyal, a distinguished scholar of Dravyaguna Vigyana with six decades of service; and Vaidya Sameer Govind Jamadagni, founder of the Vishwa Vyakhyanmala national conference.

Each recipient receives a citation, a trophy featuring a statue of Lord Dhanwantari, and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards represent India’s commitment to advancing holistic healthcare while preserving traditional medical knowledge, an Ayush ministry statement said.

Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Ayush (IC), conferred the awards upon the three distinguished Vaidyas during an event held in Mumbai on February 20.

"The National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards showcase India’s immense contribution to global healthcare. These visionaries have demonstrated exceptional dedication in promoting Ayurveda worldwide, perfectly aligning with our mission to integrate traditional wisdom with modern healthcare systems," Jadhav said.

Adding his perspective, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha remarked, “Through decades of research and innovation, these practitioners have modernized Ayurveda practices while maintaining their authentic essence. Their work exemplifies how traditional knowledge can be adapted to address contemporary health challenges.” Vaidya Tara Chand Sharma, renowned for his mastery as a Nadi Vaidya, has also distinguished himself as an insightful author. His thought-provoking publications have opened new doors for explorative Ayurveda learning, encouraging a new generation to dive deep into the science of life, the statement said. His career, adorned with numerous accolades, is a testament to his impact on the ever-evolving landscape of Ayurveda, it stated.

Equally inspiring is the journey of Vaidya Maya Ram Uniyal from Uttar Pradesh, a visionary in Dravyaguna Vigyana. With over six decades of unwavering dedication, his prolific writings and stellar administration have inspired many, the statement added.

His recognition with the Vanoushadi Vanaspati and Lifetime Achievement Awards further cements his legacy in raising Ayurveda’s stature worldwide. His work exemplifies how tradition, when blended with modern insight, can become a global force for wellness, the statement said.

Adding to this is Vaidya Sameer Govind Jamadagni, whose contributions span more than four decades, the statement said.

The founder of the Vishwa Vyakhyanmala national conference and Vishwa Ayurveda Prabodhini, he has built platforms that have transformed Ayurveda education.

His initiatives have not only advanced innovative practices but have also sparked global dialogues that continue to enrich Ayurveda's relevance in contemporary healthcare, the statement said. PTI PLB ARD