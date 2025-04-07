AYUSH ministry launches Harit Yoga programme in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Yoga has gained unprecedented popularity in the last 10 years and has become a global phenomenon, said Union Minister of State for AYUSH Prataprao Jadhav, who launched the Harit Yoga programme on Monday.

More than 6,000 enthusiasts practised yoga at Kalinga stadium as part of the programme.

Jadhav, along with other dignitaries, also planted medicinal herbs to mark the event. Medicinal plants were distributed to the yoga enthusiasts as well.

In his Mann ki Baat address on March 30 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised the importance of fitness in daily life and praised initiatives like the International Yoga Day.

Sharing India's vision for a healthier world population, the prime minister had mentioned the theme of the International Yoga Day in 2025 as "Yoga for one earth, one health".

The theme ensures holistic health for the whole world, he had said.

Speaking about the 'Harit Yoga' initiative on Monday, Jadhav emphasised, "Our health is inextricably linked to the health of our planet. Just as yoga nourishes our mind and body, tree plantation nourishes the Earth, ensuring a greener and healthier future for generations to come." The minister said 'Harit Yoga' is part of the 10 signature events of International Yoga Day 2025.

Aligning the programme with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' (One tree for mother) he said, "The Harit Yoga initiative encourages individuals to plant trees as a symbolic act of nurturing both personal and planetary health." Jadhav also highlighted the success of 'Prakruti Parikshan Abhiyan', which tested the Ayurvedic body type of more than 1.29 crore people and earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said, "Yoga inspires us to adopt a healthy lifestyle. Let us integrate yoga into our daily lives and draw strength from the divine energy of Lord Jagannath. On behalf of the Odisha government, we express gratitude to Government of India and Ministry of AYUSH for giving the state an opportunity to become part of International Yoga Day 2025 by organising the 75th day countdown in Bhubaneshwar." Yoga demonstrators of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, under the leadership of its director Dr Kashinath Samagandi, gave live instructions of the Common Yoga Protocol to the enthusiasts at Kalinga Stadium.

The programme was streamed through various social media platforms of the Ministry of AYUSH, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga and other similar institutions. PTI PLB RUK RUK