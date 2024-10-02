Ayush Ministry organises 670 cleanliness activities to mark culmination of 'Swachhata Hi Seva' drive

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) The Ayush Ministry Ministry marked the culmination of the "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Wednesday by organising 670 cleanliness activities and reaffirming its commitment to the Swachh Bharat mission.

The ministry, in a statement, said 351 "Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari" activities, 201 Safai Mitra Suraksha camps, and 118 comprehensive cleanliness programmes were organized across the country.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary initiative, the campaign highlighted the importance of cleanliness, it stated.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, lauded the ministry's efforts in making the campaign a success.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire team of the Ayush Ministry for their dedication to making the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign successful. Together, we have contributed towards fulfilling the vision of our Prime Minister for a clean and hygienic India," he said.

The Housing and Urban Affairs and Jal Shakti ministries must be praised for their hard work and commitment towards ensuring this campaign's success under the prime minister's leadership and bringing a significant improvement in the people's health and wellbeing, the Ayush ministry said. PTI PLB NSD NSD