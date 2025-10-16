Ayush Ministry pushes for 'Ayurveda Aahara' as global nutrition model on World Food Day

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) On World Food Day, the Ayush Ministry reiterated India's commitment to fostering a healthier and more sustainable planet through groundbreaking initiatives like 'Ayurveda Aahara', which is a unique food philosophy rooted in balance, wellness and nature.

World Food Day 2025 is being observed under the theme, "Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future".

In a significant step forward, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in consultation with the Ministry of Ayush, has recently released a definitive list of Ayurveda Aahara products under Category A, providing the first comprehensive reference framework for authentic Ayurvedic dietary preparations.

The list, based on authoritative classical texts, is expected to drive growth, quality and global confidence in Ayurveda-based nutrition, an Ayush Ministry statement said.

Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlighted the significance of Ayurveda Aahara and said, "This year's World Food Day theme resonates deeply with India's traditional wisdom. Ayurveda Aahara is not merely food – it is a philosophy that unites health, sustainability and compassion for nature." "Through our collaboration with FSSAI, we aim to make Ayurveda Aahara an integral part of global nutrition, ensuring that better foods lead to a better, disease-free future," Jadhav said.

The Ayurveda Aahara regulations, notified by FSSAI, are already setting new benchmarks in the integration of India's traditional health wisdom with modern food safety standards.

Building on this foundation, the release of the definitive product list ensures that both consumers and food businesses have clear, validated references rooted in classical Ayurvedic knowledge, the statement said.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, noted, "The growing global interest in Ayurveda-based food systems underscores India's critical contribution to holistic nutrition." "The Ayurveda Aahara framework, now strengthened by the definitive list, brings clarity to manufacturers and trust to consumers," he said.

"We see this as a major boost for start-ups and innovation in the health food sector, where Ayurveda's wisdom can help break the rising trend of diet and lifestyle-related disorders that lead to non-communicable diseases," Kotecha stated.

Talking about the scientific and educational dimension of this initiative, Professor Anupam Srivastava of the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur, said, "By integrating Ayurvedic dietary principles into mainstream nutrition policy, India is showing the world how traditional knowledge can guide sustainable and mindful eating practices. The collaboration between Ayush and FSSAI exemplifies working 'hand in hand' for better foods and a better future." India's traditional food system, epitomised by the diverse and balanced Indian thali, is now being globally recognised for its nutritional and environmental sustainability, the statement said.

By drawing from Ayurveda's time-tested dietary wisdom, these food models emphasise seasonal eating, local sourcing and mindful consumption – aligning perfectly with the global call for sustainable food systems, it said.

As the world moves towards redefining its relationship with food, India stands as a beacon of balance, demonstrating how traditional knowledge and modern science can coexist to build resilient, healthy societies.

The Ministry of Ayush, through continued collaboration with FSSAI and other stakeholders, remains steadfast in its mission to make Ayurveda Aahara synonymous with nourishment, sustainability and global well-being, the statement said.