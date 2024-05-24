Ayush ministry to organise sensitisation programme for CEOs, CMDs of insurance companies

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) The Ayush ministry will organise a sensitisation programme for CEOs and CMDs of general insurance companies and Ayush hospital owners on Monday to facilitate the empanelment of public and private Ayush hospitals for insurance coverage in the country.

The programme will be held at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Delhi. The objective of the sensitisation programme is to provide affordable Ayush healthcare to all citizens covered under public and private insurance, the ministry officials said.

The aim is also to develop a networking relationship with all state and Union Territory government and private hospital associations linked with delivering Ayush healthcare, they said.

Considering the growing demand for Ayush treatment, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently advised all insurers to provide AYUSH coverage, which interalia, shall include their approach towards placing AYUSH treatment at par with other treatments for health insurance to provide an option for the policyholders to choose the treatment of their choice.

This circular has been in force since April 1. The empanelment of Ayush hospitals is an important aspect in ensuring Ayush insurance coverage.

This programme will serve the purpose of empanelment of Ayush hospitals in the ROHINI platform, which will increase the visibility of Ayush hospitals in the health insurance sector, an official said.

"Further, this sensitisation programme will serve as a platform for insightful discussions, knowledge exchange, and networking opportunities between representatives from the insurance sector and key stakeholders from the Ayush sector. The programme will have interactive sessions designed to elucidate the benefits and intricacies of integrating Ayush treatments into insurance coverage," the official stated.

"Brainstorming sessions between the scholars of insurance and Ayush will make this programme more knowledgeable and fruitful.

Representatives of CEOs/CMDs of general insurance companies and Ayush hospital owners, officials of the IRDAI, General Insurance Council (GIC), Insurance Information Bureau of India (IIB), National Health Authority (NHA), national institutes of the Ministry of Ayush, and national commissions of the Ministry of Ayush will be part of this programme," the official said. PTI PLB MNK MNK