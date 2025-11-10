Ayush ministry to strengthen scientific research: Jadhav

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Ayush Ministry in collaboration with the WHO aims to strengthen scientific research, enhance quality and safety standards, and ensure that the benefits of traditional medicine are available to all, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Monday.

Traditional medicine has always been more than a healthcare system - it is a repository of cultural identity, of community wisdom passed through generations, and of humanity's collective knowledge of nature and wellbeing, he said at a curtain raiser event for the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine to be held here from December 17-19.

The Summit, co-hosted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Ayush, will convene over approximately 7,000 participants in hybrid mode from across the world.

It will advance the objectives of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Strategy (2025-2034), promoting dialogue, evidence, and action to strengthen the role of Traditional, Complementary, and Integrative Medicine (TCIM) in achieving universal health coverage and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Building upon the success of the first WHO Summit in Gandhinagar (2023), which adopted the Gujarat Declaration, the 2025 Summit aims to deepen scientific and policy engagement on integrating evidence-based traditional medicine into health systems. It will focus on balance within self, society, and the environment through a convergence of science, innovation, indigenous wisdom, and digital health.

"The Ministry of Ayush remains deeply committed to advancing this global agenda in close collaboration with WHO and its Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. Together, we aim to strengthen scientific research, enhance quality and safety standards, and ensure that the benefits of traditional medicine are available to all, guided by principles of sustainability and ethical practice," he said.

In the post-pandemic era, the world has renewed its appreciation for integrative health approaches that combine traditional wisdom with modern medical science, Jadhav stated.

"The Second Global Summit will build on this momentum, creating a platform for dialogue among policymakers, scientists, practitioners, and communities. It will reaffirm that traditional medicine has a vital role to play in achieving universal health coverage and the broader goals of sustainable development, he said.

"India takes pride in supporting this global effort, not as a custodian of its own heritage alone, but as a trusted partner to all nations seeking to harness traditional medicine for public health and human welfare. We see this as a journey of shared learning, reciprocity, and respect for each other's traditions," he said. PTI PLB DV DV