Ayush ministry's campaign on preventive health practices gains momentum

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A campaign launched by the Ayush ministry with the aim of empowering citizens to understand their unique "Ayurvedic Prakriti" (mind-body constitution) and adopt personalised, preventive health practices has already reached 6,828 participants.

According to the ministry, 6,828 participants have completed their "Prakriti Parikshan" (assessment), while 11,608 have pledged to adopt Ayurvedic principles for better health, marking a promising start to this nationwide movement.

The "Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan", a pioneering health awareness campaign, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29, coinciding with the 9th Ayurveda Day celebrations.

The campaign has witnessed remarkable progress so far, with a total of 10,737 volunteers actively driving its outreach efforts across the country, the ministry said.

Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav expressed his enthusiasm for the growing impact of the initiative.

"The response we have received so far is a testament to the increasing awareness and acceptance of Ayurveda in our daily lives. Every individual who takes part in the Prakriti Parikshan and embraces a personalised health approach is contributing to building a healthier India. This is just the beginning and together, we will transform the nation's health for generations to come." The "Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan" aims at providing citizens with tailored health insights based on their "prakriti", facilitating the prevention of diseases and fostering holistic well-being.

The campaign also seeks to break several Guinness World Records, including for the largest online photo album of "Prakriti" certificates and the most pledges for a health campaign, further amplifying its impact.