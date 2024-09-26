Ayush ministry’s ‘Swarna Prashan’ initiative introduced in Odisha's Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna (Odisha), Sep 26 (PTI) Ayush Ministry’s ‘Swarna Prasan’ initiative was launched in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Thursday with 500 school students administered traditional ayurvedic formulation.

Vedanta Aluminium in collaboration with the Ministry of Ayush has introduced the initiative in the district and planned to extend support to adjacent Rayagada and Koraput districts.

About 500 students of Manikeshwari High School and Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Bhawanipatna, the headquarters town of Kalahandi district, participated in the programme.

Speaking at the event, Ayodhyanath Behera, district assistant medical officer, said Swarna Prasan is a time-tested ayurvedic practice, and its benefits in boosting immunity and cognitive function in children are well-documented.

“Through our partnership with the government of Odisha and the Ministry of Ayush, we aim to expand the Swarna Prasan programme to benefit 30,000 children, from infants to 16-year-olds, across Koraput, Kalahandi and Rayagada within 2024,” the COO of Bauxite Mines, Vedanta Aluminium, Nitin Kumar Tiwari, said. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN