Ayush Pavilion reflects commitment to promoting holistic health solutions: Union minister

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Union minister Prataprao Jadhav on Tuesday visited the Ayush Pavilion here at the 43rd India International Trade Fair that showcases traditional health and wellness systems while highlighting the ministry's latest initiatives in the sector.

"The Ayush Pavilion reflects our commitment to promoting holistic health solutions globally. Initiatives like the Ayush Visa, Ayush Aahar, and interactive learning activities underscore India's leadership in sustainable wellness practices," said Jadhav, the Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge).

During his visit to the Ayush Pavilion at the Bharat Mandapam Complex at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, Jadhav interacted with exhibitors and participants, appreciating their efforts in promoting Ayush systems of medicine and lifestyle solutions, a Ayush Ministry statement said.

Among the key attractions at the pavilion are the 'Ayush Visa' exhibits -- an initiative aimed at attracting global stakeholders to India's health and wellness sector.

Recently notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ayush Visa facilitates international medical tourism for treatments under Ayush systems, positioning India as a global hub for wellness tourism, the statement said.

The pavilion also features 'Ayush Aahar', an initiative showcasing dietary practices rooted in traditional knowledge, it said.

Other highlights of the Ayush Pavilion include a specially designed 'Snakes and Ladders' game educating children about balanced diets and Ayurveda-inspired healthy habits, the ministry said.

Yoga demonstrations were organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), yoga therapy sessions and workplace yoga demonstrations, traditional health consultations and interactive kiosks such as 'Prakriti Parikshan' and 'Mizaj Parikshan' are also part of the Ayush Pavilion. PTI PLB SKY SKY