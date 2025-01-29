Ayush tableau to showcase blend of traditional knowledge with modern healthcare

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Ayush tableau at the Republic Day Parade is set to present a compelling narrative of India's timeless health knowledge seamlessly integrated with contemporary public healthcare, under the theme "Ayush ka Tantra, Swasthya ka Mantra." Aligned with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the tableau highlights the National Ayush Mission's (NAM) role in strengthening traditional systems of medicine and embedding them within the national health framework.

At the heart of the presentation will be a symbolic confluence of traditional knowledge and nature, depicted through a tri-sculptural representation of Acharya Charak, Acharya Patanjali and Acharya Agastya, seated around a verdant mound of medicinal plants, the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

The tableau conceptualised by the ministry symbolises the integration of India's traditional systems of medicine into contemporary public healthcare.

It also reflects how holistic well-being has been intrinsic to the idea of Vande Bharat, from ancient to a future-ready nation.

The tableau also underscores health as a foundational pillar of national strength, celebrating India's commitment to nurturing a resilient, inclusive, and self-reliant society rooted in its heritage while addressing modern healthcare needs, the ministry said in the statement.

Highlighting Ayush's growing role in nation-building and global health, Ayush minister Prataprao Jadhav underscored that "the tableau symbolises India's commitment to evidence-based, people-centric and preventive healthcare, positioning Ayush as a vital pillar of national wellness." Reflecting on the policy and institutional foundations of the tableau, Ayush ministry's secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, "The Republic Day tableau reflects how Ayush has moved from vision to implementation, with traditional systems being systematically integrated into India's public health framework. Through the National Ayush Mission, quality assurance, education, research and digital platforms are strengthening accessibility and credibility." Besides depicting timeless health knowledge, the narrative also features India's emergence as a digitally empowered wellness leader, with visual elements highlighting NAM's technology-driven platforms that expand access, transparency, and outreach.

Community-based healthcare delivery has also been accommodated through Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Ayush), complemented by visuals of Yoga, the statement said.

The tableau also celebrates India's diverse therapeutic traditions with three-dimensional murals of Marma, Shirodhara and Cupping, alongside tributes to pioneers of major Ayush systems across the world.

The presentation concludes with a depiction of a Government Ayurveda Medical College, symbolising institutional continuity, education and excellence, reinforcing Ayush as a living, evolving pillar of India's public health and global wellness leadership, the statement added.