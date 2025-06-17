Ayushman Arogya Mandirs inaugurated in Delhi, CM pledges better health infrastructure

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday asserted that her government wants to make the national capital the best in terms of health infrastructure as she inaugurated an Ayushman Arogya Mandir here to deliver comprehensive primary healthcare.

At the inauguration event at the Tis Hazari court complex, Gupta also hit out at the previous AAP dispensation and alleged that mohalla clinics run by them were "corruption hubs".

"Corruption was committed in the name of outsourcing tests. There was corruption in taking space for the clinics on rent," she charged.

Gupta said the Centre allocated Rs 2,400 crore to the previous government for opening over 1,100 Ayushman Mandirs but those funds were not utilised.

"Those funds will lapse by March. The previous government did not use the funds. We have to build these Ayushman Mandirs by March next year so that the funds do not lapse. The work that should have been done in five years, we will have to do it in much less time," she added.

The chief minister said the government is working towards making Delhi the best in terms of health infrastructure.

"We want to ensure that no one loses their life because of the lack of proper treatment," she added.

According to the World Health Organisation standards, there should be two beds per 1,000 people.

"There is not even one bed per 1,000 people in Delhi. We are working on a target of having three beds every 1,000 people," she added.

At the event, Gupta also urged lawyers not to deface walls with posters.

"Posters are seen pasted around courts. I request you to not deface the walls. Please remove these posters," she said.

Delhi ministers inaugurated 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the city.

Home and Education Minister Ashish Sood also inaugurated an Arogya Mandir in his constituency, Janakpuri.

He said 11 more Arogya Mandirs will be constructed in Janakpuri and that the Delhi government has set an ambitious target of establishing over 1,100 such clinics across the city.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inaugurated an Aarogya Mandir at Babar Road and said, "These Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will become the backbone of Delhi's primary healthcare system. Our goal is to clear four-five Arogya Mandirs in every ward and 15-17 in each assembly constituency. These centres will reduce hospital load and bring quality care to every doorstep." Similarly, Law Minister Kapil Mishra inaugurated an Arogya Mandir in Karawal Nagar, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa in Chaukhandi and Social Welfare Minister in JJ Colony, Bawana.

Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are a component of the Union government's Ayushman Bharat initiative. After the BJP came to power in Delhi, its government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre earlier this month to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the capital, fulfilling a major poll promise of the party. PTI SHB SLB DIV DIV