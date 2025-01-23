Ayushman Bharat best of all schemes started by Modi government, says Amit Shah

Surat, Jan 23 (PTI) Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) was the best among the public welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a trust-run cancer hospital and a sanatorium on Dumas road here, the Union Home minister also said the PM "has done several historical works in just one lifetime".

"But if you ask me to point out the best one among all these schemes, I will say Ayushman Bharat Yojna. Under this scheme, nearly 60 crore citizens are now eligible to get free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh," Shah opined.

The cancer hospital, built by a trust at a cost of Rs 250 crore, that was inaugurated here will accept patients having Ayushman Bharat card, he added.

"The Modi government took several steps to improve the healthcare scenario in the country. India's healthcare budget rose from Rs 37,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 98,000 crore under the Modi government, which indicates a three-fold increase in allocation. The PM adopted a holistic approach for improving health services in the country," he said.

In 2014, there were 387 medical colleges which used to produce 51,000 MBBS doctors, while the number of medical colleges went up to 766, producing 1.15 lakh MBBS doctors, Shah pointed out.

Other initiatives include promoting the AYUSH sector, providing clean drinking water and promoting sports to increase immunity and resistance power among citizens, the Union minister said. PTI COR PJT BNM