Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission marks three-year journey towards enabling Digital Health

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Over 67 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created, providing the citizens with unique digital health IDs for secure access and sharing of health records in the last three years.

Additionally, more than 42 crore health records have been linked to ABHA, enabling seamless access to medical histories and enhancing healthcare delivery, the health ministry said in a statement.

It has made significant progress by involving major private and public players in the digital health ecosystem since its launch.

Over 236 private entities, including labs, pharmacies, digital solution companies have integrated with the ABDM ecosystem, joining hands to achieve interoperability, the statement said.

The public sector, institutions such as AIIMS Delhi and AIIMS Bhopal and many more have emerged as top performers in generating Scan and Share OPD registrations.

These efforts along with contributions from various leading private healthcare chains have significantly contributed to the success of the ABDM.

The QR-code based OPD registration service was launched to enable the patients to scan the QR code of the facility and share their demographic details.

This minimizes the long queues at the registration counter and reduces the entry of incomplete and inaccurate data.

It has recorded over five crore OPD tokens, significantly reducing waiting times from one hour to half an hour, further saving 2.5 crore man-hours, the statement said.

Financial incentives to booster adoption and encourage the ecosystem to participate in the ABDM ecosystem were introduced from January 1, 2023.

It gives the opportunity to earn incentives of up to four crores and has gained significant traction among the private and public players. This initiative has been encouraging the adoption and implementation of digital health practices, the statement said.

Currently, over 1.3 lakh facilities are ABDM-enabled, including more than 17,000 private facilities, the statement said.

With the launch of the National Healthcare Providers Registry (NHPR), a comprehensive repository of registered healthcare professionals and health facilities, 3.3 lakh health facilities and 4.7 lakh healthcare professionals have been successfully registered.

Additionally, the National Health Authority (NHA) has developed portals such as the National Medical Register (NMC) for the National Medical Commission and the National Dental Register (NDR) for the National Dental Council.

Launched on September 27, 2021 with the vision of establishing a robust digital health infrastructure, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has embarked on a transformative three-year journey with the aim to revolutionize the nation's digital healthcare ecosystem to enhance healthcare accessibility, efficiency and transparency.

It leverages Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to enable interoperability in digital health transactions. PTI PLB AS AS