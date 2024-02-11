Ayushman Bharat scheme will help in growth of medical colleges: Vice Prez

Gondia, Feb 11 (PTI) Ayushman Bharat is the world`s largest health cover scheme which will help in the growth of medical and nursing colleges and paramedical institutes in the country, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

He was in Gondia city in Maharashtra to lay the foundation stone for the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

"There was a time when people had to travel abroad to avail of medical treatment even for minor diseases, but now we have top medical facilities in our country. We are moving towards the Bharat of 2047 which should be fit, on the health and finance fronts," he said.

The vice president further said Ayushman Bharat is the world's largest health cover scheme which will help in the growth of medical and nursing colleges, para-medical institutes and laboratories.

"Ancient Ayurveda therapy is comprehensive with depth of knowledge. Its promotion is needed," Dhankhar added.

He said Yoga is a gift of India to the world and June 21 is celebrated as the International Yoga Day.

Dhankhar also said that the government was taking steps to check the cost of medicines effectively.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif, and MP Praful Patel were also present on the occasion.

Patel said people will get quality healthcare through the Gondia GMCH which is the need of the hour.

The new campus will come up with an estimated cost of Rs 690 crore.

Mushrif said all modern facilities will be available in the 400-bed GMCH. PTI COR NSK